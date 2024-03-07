Relief for Xabi Alonso! Harry Kane’s Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen preserve unbeaten record with 92nd-minute equaliser in stunning finish to Europa League clash at Qarabag
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen fought back to rescue a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday.
- Leverkusen fighting Bayern Munich for Bundesliga title
- Came back from 2-0 down against minnows Qarabag
- Relief clear to see for manager Xabi Alonso