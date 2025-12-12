'Real Madrid are unmanageable!' - Didi Hamann blames Xabi Alonso's handling of Vinicius Jr for struggles as Oliver Kahn says ex-Liverpool star 'doesn't suit' the Spanish giants

The pressure is mounting on Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid struggling to replicate the dominance of previous seasons. The Spanish champions have endured a nightmare December, suffering a shock home defeat to Celta Vigo before falling to Manchester City in the Champions League midweek.

Reports from the Spanish capital suggest the dressing room has grown weary of Alonso’s methods, with complaints emerging about "excessive" video analysis sessions and a perceived lack of creative freedom. Speaking on Sky Sport Germany, former Bayern CEO Kahn suggested that these struggles were inevitable because Alonso's philosophy is fundamentally incompatible with the 'Galactico' culture.

"It is no surprise because his idea does not fit Real Madrid," Kahn explained. "The approach Xabi pursues with this system football and positional play requires very specific players. At Real Madrid, however, completely different football is played.

"It is about freedom and individuality; players do not want to be pressed into systems there, and that is the great misunderstanding. You need a coach who finds the best way to bring superstars together, but not one who starts explaining to them that they must play a very specific system."