Xabi Alonso convinced Real Madrid can beat Man City as under-fire coach insists star players are 'eager to turn things around' after catastrophic Celta defeat

The disciplinary meltdown against Celta Vigo, where Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras, and Endrick were all dismissed, raised immediate questions about the discipline and cohesion within the squad. Facing the press ahead of the European tie, Alonso was pressed on whether he was disappointed with the players' conduct or if the result had caused fractures within the group.

"We're all in this together," the manager stated. "Without any cracks. With the conviction that this is an opportunity. We need to have the energy to connect with the Bernabeu."

The manager's comments come at a critical juncture for the club. With Eder Militao having joined Dani Carvajal and David Alaba on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in the first half on Sunday, the need for collective unity has never been higher. Alonso is looking to the famous European atmosphere to help bridge the gap caused by the current personnel crisis, especially amid reports that he may be dismissed if they crumble on home soil on Wednesday.

