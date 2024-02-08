Wrexham team bus for sale! How much it will cost to buy VIP corporate executive coach featuring three fridges & a PlayStation 5 as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney bring in new wheels

Wrexham team bus for sale! How much it will cost to buy VIP corporate executive coach featuring three fridges & a PlayStation 5 as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney bring in new wheelsChris BurtonGetty/Odyssey Coach SalesWrexhamLeague TwoRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to be bringing new wheels into Wrexham, with the club’s team bus being put up for sale.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons accustomed to travelling in styleHave flown to a number of matchesUpgrade sought when heading out on the road