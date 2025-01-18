Shrewsbury Town FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Wrexham star James McClean told to make 'public apology' for calling Shrewsbury a 'cesspit full of inbreds' after being pelted with objects during feisty clash

J. McCleanWrexhamShrewsburyShrewsbury vs WrexhamLeague One

Wrexham star James McClean has been told to make a "public apology" for his brutal attack on Shrewsbury after the clash between the two teams.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shrewsbury fans throw objects at McClean
  • Wrexham star responds with insult online
  • Ex-ref tells him to make "public apology"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱