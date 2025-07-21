Wrexham get another signing DONE! Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac announce arrival of George Thomason from Bolton as Welsh side eye Premier League promised land G. Thomason Wrexham Championship Bolton League One Transfers

Wrexham have confirmed the signing of George Thomason from Bolton Wanderers as their fourth summer addition, with the 24-year-old midfielder penning a three-year deal. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac continue to back Phil Parkinson's and his squad, as the Welsh club gear up for life in the Championship with Premier League dreams in sight.