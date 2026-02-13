'It's incredible' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson gives verdict on expanded Championship play-off structure plan

EFL clubs will vote on the play-off proposals at an extraordinary general meeting on March 5. There are, as things stand, no plans to tinker with the system that is already in place for Leagues One and Two.

It could, however, be that a side finishing eighth in the Championship next season is offered a shot at securing promotion into the top tier. Questions have been asked of whether such an expansion will lead to a dilution of quality, but the standings this term show how competitive the most difficult of divisions is.

Ambitious Wrexham, who are looking for a record-extending fourth successive promotion, sit sixth in the Championship table with 15 games remaining. They are, however, only five points clear of Welsh rivals Swansea in 15th.