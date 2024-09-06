Bristol Rovers v Northampton Town - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

From Stockport to Real Madrid! Wrexham's League One rivals see assistant coach poached by Carlo Ancelotti

Real MadridStockport CountyWrexhamLaLigaLeague One

Stockport County are set to lose their assistant coach Andy Mangan as the 38-year-old is set to join Carlo Ancelotti's coaching team at Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Stockport's Andy Mangan set to join Real Madrid
  • Underwent coaching courses with Davide Ancelotti
  • Carlo Ancelotti wants coach with English experience
Article continues below