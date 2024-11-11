Wrexham told first £1m signing ‘is coming’ as ex-manager tips Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to poach top young talent from Premier League giants including Liverpool and Arsenal
Wrexham have been told that a historic £1 million signing "is coming", with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny tipped to poach Premier League talent.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood co-owners took charge in 2021
- Big money spent during meteoric rise
- Seven-figure sum may soon be splashed out