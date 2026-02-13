Wrexham director reveals club U-turn on record-breaking £19m star during January window

The Red Dragons have become synonymous with ambitious recruitment since their high-profile takeover, but Harvey revealed that even the deepest pockets have their limits in the Championship. Cherif, who had been catching the eye at French outfit Angers, was high on the club's shortlist before they performed a late U-turn on the deal.

Cherif eventually secured a £22m ($27m) move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, a figure that would have shattered the Championship transfer record had Wrexham followed through. While the funds were technically available, the administrative team at the Racecourse Ground felt the sheer scale of the investment did not align with their long-term strategy.

“He was one that we looked at that was definitely going to be at the top end of the money that we had available,” Harvey explained during an appearance on the Fearless in Devotion podcast. "When I say available, I mean under the PSR limits, so you are limited."