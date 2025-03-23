'Worst penalty ever taken!' - Cristiano Ronaldo accused of passing to Kasper Schmeichel after shocking spot-kick miss as Portugal captain spurns golden chance to level Nations League tie vs Denmark
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of taking the "worst penalty ever" after Kasper Schmeichel saved his poor spot-kick against Denmark.
- Portugal trailed Denmark in Nations League
- Ronaldo won his country a penalty
- Forward misses from the spot in quarter-final