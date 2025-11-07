Wojciech Szczesny still has 'a spark in him' as Barcelona goalkeeper's brother reflects on supporting Joan Garcia role

In an interview with WP Sportowe Fakty, Jan came out to share little details about his brother's life at Barcelona. He also opened up about why he thinks Barca are not able to perform at their peak this season.

"I know Wojtek prefers to watch his teammates from the bench and help if necessary. I still see a spark in him after every good save in a match, and I'm happy because I enjoy watching him play," Jan said.

And this is true. The 35-year-old shot stopper was signed by Barca keeping him as good option off the bench but Barca's injury crisis has been such that he has had to play a length of games and for his age, Szczesny has done well. Even this season, he has played in five La Liga and three Champions League matches. Sometimes even saving the team from what could have been a heartbreak defeat.

In Barca's latest Champions League outing, Szczesny was involved in a crucial stoppage-time incident that nearly resulted in defeat for Barca. As Szczesny tried to turn with the ball inside his penalty area, Belgian striker Romeo Vermant dispossessed him and rolled the ball into the net, appearing to secure a late victory for Brugge. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a foul by Vermant on Szczesny, allowing Barcelona to hold on for a 3-3 draw.

Speaking on the same, Szczesny's brother shared his thought on the incident saying, "For me, it was a dubious call. If the referee hadn't called a foul, he would have defended. I'm glad he decided to disallow the goal."

Asked about Szczesny's playing time at Barca, and how long he will continue to enjoy first-team role, Jan replied: "We all know Wojtek is the second-choice goalkeeper. My brother was prepared for this from the start."