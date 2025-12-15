Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Raphinha boosts Barcelona's title bid while Inter take advantage of Serie A slip-ups - but Nick Woltemade and Newcastle endure a derby day to forget

Arne Slot admitted Liverpool benefited from "a bit of luck" in Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton, but felt like they were due some good fortune in light of the "injuries and other things" they've had to deal with in recent weeks. One of those "other things" was obviously Mohamed Salah's quite remarkable attempt to undermine the Dutchman's authority after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United last Saturday week.

Such a shocking show of insubordination would have probably sparked civil war under a more combustible coach, but Slot is as cool as they come and the Dutchman deserves immense credit for following up a hard-fought win at Inter in the Champions League with a morale-boosting win over Brighton, during which he looked like the bigger man by not only welcoming Salah back into his squad, but also bringing him on when the unfortunate Joe Gomez went off injured in the first half.

The Egyptian even contributed an assist for Hugo Ekitike's killer second goal before bidding farewell to all four corners of Anfield ahead of his flight to Morocco to link up with his national team for their Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Whether the winger returns to Merseyside after the tournament concludes is not yet clear, as it was hard to believe Slot when he said that there is no longer any issue to resolve with his star player. However, the manager has undeniably done well to take a significant amount of the tension out of the situation - even if it's only for a few weeks...