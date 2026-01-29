Winners & losers of the Champions League league phase: From perfect Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt's fairy-tale qualification to more European misery for Antonio Conte and underwhelming Real Madrid and PSG campaigns

There was also late drama in Bilbao, where Sporting CP struck in the 94th minute to seal a shock spot in the last 16 while Bodo/Glimt pulled off a sensational upset over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, Club Brugge dumped Marseille out of the tournament, and Qarabag qualified for the play-offs despite being trounced by Liverpool, who finished third.
Some of the other big boys, including Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City, also progressed directly to the last 16, while Arsenal topped the table by making it eight wins from eight by seeing off last-placed Kairat Almaty with a second-string but still-strong side.
So who were the big winners and losers of the league phase, which lasted four months and 144 games? GOAL breaks it all down below...