Diogo Dalot PumaGetty
Richard Martin

‘We have to win NOW’ - Diogo Dalot insists ‘the standard’ at Man Utd should be challenging for the Premier League title as he admits trophy-starved fans have already forgotten Carabao Cup triumph

Manchester UnitedManchester United vs FulhamPremier LeagueDiogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot understands Manchester United fans' frustrations over the team's inconsistency and wants to end their wait for a Premier League title.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dalot says Man Utd must aim for PL title
  • Last season was a step forward but 'not the aim'
  • 'Fans have been waiting a long time'

Editors' Picks