Will jet lag prevent Lionel Messi from winning more trophies at Inter Miami? Tata Martino's side warned against using 'convenient excuse' if latest MLS Cup bid fails

Will jet lag prevent Lionel Messi from winning more trophies at Inter Miami? Tata Martino's side warned against using 'convenient excuse' if latest MLS Cup bid failsChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFUS Open CupLeagues CupInter Miami have been warned against using the “convenient excuse” of jet lag if Lionel Messi fails to lead the club to more major silverware in 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArgentine icon made immediate impact in the StatesDelivered Leagues Cup crown last seasonBusy pre-season ahead of hectic 2024 campaign