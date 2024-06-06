Why Wrexham expect more departures in summer transfer window – with Phil Parkinson working with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to build another promotion-winning squad
Phil Parkinson admits there may be more departures from Wrexham in the summer transfer window, with a limited number of squad places up for grabs.
- Red Dragons preparing for life in League One
- Hollywood co-owners in charge of purse strings
- Only have a limited number of spots to fill