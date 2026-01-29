Getty/GOAL
Why Pep Guardiola will be sending thank you message to former Clasico rival Jose Mourinho as Man City benefit from Benfica manager’s unique ‘strategy’
Champions League last 16: Automatic qualification for City
Premier League giants City have marched into the last-16 of that competition after securing a top-eight finish in the league phase. Benfica, meanwhile, are preparing for the knockout play-offs after sneaking into the top 24.
Mourinho’s men appeared to be heading out as the clock ticked down in their epic tussle with La Liga heavyweights Real at Estadio da Luz. There was, however, to be a 98th-minute twist in the tale that was celebrated wildly in Lisbon and Manchester.
Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin headed in a remarkable stoppage-time goal that saw his side jump back above Marseille and keep their European dreams alive. He also ended any threat of a Madrid fightback that could have seen them level matters and push City out of the top eight.
Guardiola grateful for Mourinho masterstroke
Guardiola was among those watching on from afar, after overseeing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Galatasaray for his own side, and admits nerves were jangling at the Etihad Stadium before Mourinho pulled off another managerial masterstroke.
Guardiola said: “We were all there so we didn't know Benfica needed a goal to qualify so when the goalkeeper goes up, we say, ‘why you go?’ because Madrid can equalise and we are out. But it was a good strategy for Jose to score the fourth goal, right!”
Having seen City avoid the need for a two-legged play-off, with their schedule already stacked as they continue to compete on four fronts, Guardiola added when asked if he will be sending a thank you note to Mourinho: “Yeah, of course.”
Injury woes: Doku added to the treatment table
While there was plenty of positivity in the City camp following another productive evening in European action, they did see fleet-footed winger Jeremy Doku pick up an untimely calf problem against Galatasaray.
The Blues have already faced a defensive injury crisis this season, while more money has been spent in the January transfer window reinforcing the collective ranks - with Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi being acquired.
Guardiola is pleased with how his side are progressing, with City still in the hunt for a continental crown alongside their domestic efforts in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
The Catalan added: “Really pleased to finish in the top eight considering how the Champions League has become. When I started 16 or 17 years ago, the Champions League was another type of competition. Today every team is really, really tough. I'm really pleased we don't play in the playoff stage and hopefully we can arrive in March [for the last 16] at our best.”
Man City fixtures 2025-26: Big games keep on coming
Erling Haaland, who had gone five games without a goal, and Rayan Cherki were on target for City against Gala. The latter told TNT Sports prior to confirmation of the Blues securing automatic qualification for the last 16: "We are really proud because Galatasaray are a very good team. We had a good game, we won. That is very important for us and now we wait for the scores.”
Cherki went on to say of Guardiola’s ability to shuffle his pack and still find a winning formula: “Yeah, all the players love when the manager does this system because we have a lot of players inside and for us, it's very good."
The big games keep on coming for City, meaning that lofty standards need to be maintained. They will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Tottenham - which has not always been a happy hunting ground for Guardiola.
They are then set to face Newcastle in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash that they currently lead 2-0 on aggregate, before heading to Anfield for a crunch clash with Liverpool.
