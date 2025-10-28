Getty Images Sport
'Who the hell is Dani Carvajal?!' - Real Madrid captain told 'he's finished' as ex-Barcelona president defends Lamine Yamal after controversial Clasico spat
Gaspart defends Yamal after fiery Clasico clash
The aftermath of Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in Sunday’s Clasico has taken another twist, as former Barca president Gaspart stepped into the fray to defend their sensation Yamal. The 18-year-old was at the heart of post-match tensions when Madrid captain Carvajal confronted him over remarks made before the game.
Yamal’s controversial pre-match comments, made during a Kings League stream last week, accused Madrid of “stealing and complaining,” a playful jab that enraged Los Blancos supporters and players alike. After the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carvajal was seen gesturing at Yamal, shouting “You speak too much… speak now,” which sparked a heated on-pitch melee involving several players and security personnel.
Real Madrid’s victory, which ended a run of four defeats to Barca, was overshadowed by the incident. Cameras caught Vinicius Junior joining Carvajal in taunting the youngster, reportedly shouting “Talk now!” as chaos unfolded. The episode has sparked national debate about the growing rivalry and how the young winger handles scrutiny.
‘Who the hell is Carvajal?’ - Gaspart's take
Speaking on La Posesion, Gaspart launched a strong defence of the teenager while taking aim at Carvajal. “Who the hell is Carvajal? He was a great player, but he’s finished now,” the ex-president said bluntly. “Why should Lamine call him if his statements weren’t even directed at him?”
Gaspart, who led Barcelona from 2000 to 2003, compared the backlash around Yamal to a father scolding a son, insisting the young forward’s talent has drawn love and high expectations from the Barca faithful. “They made the mistake of calling him the best in the world too early. He could become it, but he’s not there yet.”
The pre-match comments that lit the fuse
The tension between the two clubs had been building since before the match, while on a Kings League stream with Pique, Yamal joked that Real Madrid “steal, they complain,” and later reposted photos from Barcelona’s famous 4-0 win at the Bernabeu last season. Madrid fans took the comments as arrogance, while Yamal’s own teammates reportedly cautioned him to stay focused.
Those words added extra spice to an already high-stakes fixture. When Madrid’s Carvajal confronted Yamal after the final whistle, it was seen as both retaliation and a warning from a senior player. However, the altercation, caught by TV cameras and shared widely online, reignited discussion over player behaviour and respect in Spanish football.
Ex-Barcelona president offers advice to Yamal
Gaspart also weighed in on how Barca should manage their young star, calling on Flick to be the authoritative figure Yamal needs. “If Lamine is not in top condition, it’s better for him to stop and not play,” he noted. “He should slow down and recover. He needs to play at his best and not have excuses.”
The former president emphasised that Barca, while nurturing young talents like Yamal, must still uphold collective discipline. “It’s clear that he needs to be looked after, but Barça is above him. There are fans who love him very much and he can’t let them down,” Gaspart continued. “He needs to win back those fans and remember that even if he’s 18, he’s paid like a 30-year-old.”
Barcelona’s immediate focus now shifts back to the pitch, with crucial La Liga and Champions League fixtures ahead. The Catalan giants trail Real Madrid by five points after the defeat, and Flick’s men face a demanding run of games before the November international break.
They will aim to bounce back when they host Elche, who are eighth in La Liga, on Sunday, which will be followed by a Champions League clash against Club Brugge a few days later. Madrid, meanwhile, are now on a five-game winning streak and meet Valencia at home this weekend before heading to England for their European showdown against Arne Slot's struggling Liverpool.
