Who has won the most Wimbledon titles? Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova and more singles champions

While the official Wimbledon 2025 ballot may be closed, with tickets allocated randomly to those who had applied, there are still other ways to get your hands on a ticket for the Championships.

Firstly, there is The Queue, where fans can turn up on the day to purchase tickets for the action taking place that day. Wimbledon remains one of the few major sporting events in the world that reserves tickets for box-office sales on the door.

A limited number of tickets are reserved for every day of action on Centre Court, Court No. 1, and Court No. 2 - called Show Court tickets - while fans can also purchase the Grounds Pass, which gives them access to the action being played on other courts throughout the day.

There are also hospitality options, though those have sold out for this year's Championships.

Even with days sold out in advance, fans unable to attend often list their tickets through secondary marketplaces, allowing customers to try for a second chance at securing their place at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

