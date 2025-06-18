Who has won the most Wimbledon titles? Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova and more singles champions

Summertime is finally upon the United Kingdom, and with it comes perhaps the most celebrated annual event on the British sporting calendar, as the 2025 Wimbledon Championships prepare to welcome the best and brightest stars of the game to its famed grass courts.
A host of heavyweights will be taking part this year, particularly in preparation for the US Open and the climactic Tour Finals later this year. So, who are the stars that have won at Wimbledon the most over the decades?
Here, GOAL looks at the players who have lit up SW19 throughout the years and how many titles they have to their name.