What's the real reason Lionel Messi left Barcelona? Answers demanded of Joan Laporta as presidential candidate accuses club of 'lying' about financial mess

The foundations of Laporta’s presidency have come under renewed fire following the publication of the “Economic X-ray of FC Barcelona (2005-2025)” report - a detailed, independent analysis presented at the Foment de Treball headquarters in Barcelona. Commissioned by Vilajoana, a former Barca director and now potential presidential challenger, the study paints a worrying picture of the club’s financial trajectory. According to the report, Barcelona’s total debt has reached €4.12 billion, the highest in European football history, marking a 293% increase since 2021.

It directly challenges Laporta’s long-standing narrative that his administration “saved” the club from economic collapse. The report claims that even excluding the Espai Barca project €2.82 billion, operational and financial debts still exceed €1.3 billion - more than what Laporta inherited from Josep Maria Bartomeu’s regime.

Perhaps most damningly, it accuses the club of using €929 million from asset sales (TV rights, Barca Studios, VIP seats) to finance everyday operations rather than long-term recovery - a strategy that Vilajoana calls “deceptive and unsustainable.”

As pressure mounts, Vilajoana has demanded answers from Laporta, insisting that the club’s financial story has been “twisted to mislead members.”