Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Weston McKennie sides with Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate as USMNT star snubs Harry Kane AND Kylian Mbappe while building his perfect 5-a-side squad

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiWeston McKennieHarry KaneKylian MbappeVinicius JuniorKarim BenzemaMohamed SalahAlphonso DaviesTrent Alexander-ArnoldBukayo SakaUSAJuventusAl Nassr FCInter Miami CFBayern MunichReal MadridLiverpoolSerie A

USMNT star Weston McKennie continues to side with former Juventus team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the long-running GOAT debate.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • American worked alongside CR7 in Turin
  • Is also a big fan of Vinicius Jr & Benzema
  • Speculation raging regarding his own future