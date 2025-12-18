Getty Images Sport
West Ham Women sack manager Rehanne Skinner after just one win from 11 WSL games
West Ham sack Skinner amid lack of form
West Ham United Women have dismissed head coach Skinner following an extended winless run in the Women’s Super League that has left the club in 11th place. The decision comes after the Hammers managed just one victory from their first 11 league fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign, collecting only five points in total.
Skinner’s final match in charge took place last weekend at Chigwell Construction Stadium, where West Ham twice held the lead but were unable to secure a win against bottom-side Liverpool, settling for a draw instead. That result underlined a recurring theme this season, with positive moments often undone by defensive frailties and an inability to see games out.
The overall league record proved decisive as West Ham’s tally of one win, two draws, and eight defeats represents the club’s lowest points return after 11 matches in any Women’s Super League season. With the team hovering just above the foot of the table and momentum firmly against them, the Hammers moved to make a change in the hope of arresting the slide.
West Ham's struggling at both ends of pitch
The numbers paint a stark picture of West Ham’s struggles this season. Defensively, the Hammers have conceded 23 goals in 11 league matches, more than any other side in the division so far. That lack of solidity has consistently placed pressure on a team already short of confidence, particularly in tight matches.
At the other end of the pitch, West Ham have also found goals hard to come by. The team has scored just nine times in the league, with only Liverpool and Leicester City registering fewer goals. The imbalance between attack and defence has left the side unable to build sustained runs of form, even when performances have shown brief signs of improvement.
These issues are not isolated to the current campaign. Under Skinner, West Ham finished second from bottom in the 2023-24 season and fourth from bottom the following year. While there were periods of stability, the Hammers ultimately felt that progress had stalled and that a change was required to improve their position in the WSL as quickly as possible.
Skinner struggled at West Ham from the start
Skinner joined West Ham in June 2023 from Tottenham, taking over a side already battling near the bottom of the table. She became a significant figure at the club, not only as head coach but also as the first female manager of West Ham Women since the inception of the Women’s Super League.
Across her tenure, Skinner oversaw 55 WSL matches, recording 10 wins, 13 draws and 32 defeats. That equated to a win rate of 18.2 per cent and an average of 0.78 points per game, figures that highlight the long-term difficulties the club faced during that period despite efforts to stabilise performances.
Beyond results, Skinner was credited internally for her commitment and work behind the scenes. Operating with limited resources, she was involved in creative recruitment strategies and was instrumental in pushing for broader structural improvements, including increased staffing, enhanced medical research specific to the women’s game, and maternity support.
West Ham yet to decide on Skinner's successor
West Ham have confirmed that the process of recruiting a new women’s team head coach is already underway, with the board keen to act swiftly. The timing of the decision allows the club to reset during the winter break and potentially strengthen the squad in the January transfer window ahead of the second half of the season.
The immediate challenge for the incoming coach will be significant. West Ham host Manchester City in a Women’s League Cup quarter-final this weekend, a demanding fixture that comes amid a period of transition. After the break, the Hammers return to league action with a daunting trip to face reigning champions Chelsea on January 11.
