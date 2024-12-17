Wayne Rooney and his wife ColeenGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Welcome break from Plymouth! Wayne Rooney finally reunited with wife Coleen after I’m A Celebrity jungle adventure as United legend returns to Manchester

W. RooneyPlymouthShowbizManchester UnitedChampionship

Wayne Rooney has finally reunited with wife Coleen following her stint on I’m A Celebrity, with the United legend heading back to Manchester.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Devils icon back in coaching with Pilgrims
  • Has endured tough time with Championship strugglers
  • Found time in his schedule to head back home
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱