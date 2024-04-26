Weekly Wonderkid: San Jose Earthquakes starlet Cruz Medina the subject of latest USMNT vs Mexico battle

The young midfielder is poised for an MLS breakout, but he already has two countries eyeing him for the future.

The battles between the U.S. men's national team and Mexico are always fierce, on and off the field. In recent years, those off-field battles for dual nationals have only intensified, and another one now seems to be brewing.

Meet Cruz Medina: the San Jose Earthquakes starlet who could be a future star for either the U.S. or Mexico.

He's joined both for youth camps this summer and his future remains uncertain. What is certain, though, is that both federations see his potential. A silky attacking midfielder who can make crazy things happen in the final third, Medina is just getting started, but there's plenty of reason to be excited about his future... at least for whichever program convinces him to join up going forward.