Wayne Rooney & Tyson Fury to co-manage England! Soccer Aid confirm dream coaching duo with Man Utd legend & ex-boxing world heavyweight champion also set to PLAY in 2025 charity game

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and ex-boxing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are set to co-manage the England team at Soccer Aid 2025.

  • Rooney and Fury to co-manage England
  • Soccer Aid to be played on June 15 at Old Trafford
  • Neville & Bonucci among star players
