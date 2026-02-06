Wayne Rooney takes credit for 'best goal in Premier League history' with Man Utd legend providing assist for iconic strike

Rooney has described Robin van Persie's volley against Aston Villa as the greatest goal in Premier League history. The Dutchman landed the incredible strike during a 3-0 win at Old Trafford which sealed what was United's last ever league title in 2013.

The legendary striker told The Wayne Rooney show: "I think, for me, that's the best goal in Premier League history. We worked on it in training, because I think it was James Collins and I can't remember the other centre back, but we knew they weren't the quickest, so I was playing deeper than Robin in midfield, and I said to him, 'If I get it with time, just run. I'll find you. Make your run'.

"We worked on practising it in training and there was a moment in the game where it comes to me, I've taken a touch, I've seen him start his run, and I've played probably the best pass I've ever played, it was perfect to him. He didn't have to break his stride, and his finish was incredible, his technique, and that was to score his hat-trick. We won the league that day."

