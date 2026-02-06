Getty Images Sport
Wayne Rooney takes credit for 'best goal in Premier League history' with Man Utd legend providing assist for iconic strike
Rooney picks best Premier League goal ever
Rooney has described Robin van Persie's volley against Aston Villa as the greatest goal in Premier League history. The Dutchman landed the incredible strike during a 3-0 win at Old Trafford which sealed what was United's last ever league title in 2013.
The legendary striker told The Wayne Rooney show: "I think, for me, that's the best goal in Premier League history. We worked on it in training, because I think it was James Collins and I can't remember the other centre back, but we knew they weren't the quickest, so I was playing deeper than Robin in midfield, and I said to him, 'If I get it with time, just run. I'll find you. Make your run'.
"We worked on practising it in training and there was a moment in the game where it comes to me, I've taken a touch, I've seen him start his run, and I've played probably the best pass I've ever played, it was perfect to him. He didn't have to break his stride, and his finish was incredible, his technique, and that was to score his hat-trick. We won the league that day."
Rooney opens up on foul-mouthed celebration
Two years before taking part in that iconic goal, Rooney scored a crucial strike at West Ham which went a long way towards United winning the 2010-11 title. United were trailing the Hammers 2-0 but struck four times in 19 minutes and went on to win 4-2, helping see off fellow title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. Rooney celebrated angrily and swore down the camera. It led to him being banned for two matches by the Football Association and being suspended for the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City which United lost.
Rooney recalled: "I think it was a hostile atmosphere at West Ham. I think we might be losing the game 2-0, I think. I’m already annoyed until I scored the first goal, then I scored the second goal, and then we get a penalty for my hat-trick. Obviously, when they're 2-0 up their fans have been giving me a lot of stick. Then I scored to make it 3-2 to us and score a hat-trick. I don't know why I shout down the camera, it's probably aimed at the West Ham fans, and the camera's like come right in my face."
'Shouldn't be punished for showing emotion'
Rooney added: "I was going over to celebrate and as it was there, you know, you react. And it's an emotion, really, I don't know why it happened. And so, yeah, that was it, and then the FA investigate it and give me a two-game ban. They banned me for two games, which I'd never seen a two-game ban - it's either one game or three. So that was disappointing because I've missed the semi-final, and we lost it.
"I think there's worse things in football than someone showing an emotion when they’ve scored and not necessarily aiming it at anyone, but you get punished for it. I think it was wrong. I think for the FA or for, you know, the broadcasters, you're gonna have to understand that you're gonna get some things which, whether it's an emotion the way I’ve done it, or whether it’s some really good stuff, like Steven Gerrard, for instance, when he's gone to the camera and kissed the camera, you're going to get things which you like or don't like. If you're going to put the cameras that close, you're going to have to expect, and the FA have to expect, it might go one way or the other, because it's an emotional game."
'Best players take risks'
Rooney has many great memories of playing against West Ham, such as scoring his only hat-trick with Everton against the Irons at Goodison Park. He also scored from the halfway line in a 2014 match with United at Upton Park, the year after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired.
Rooney said: "Fergie used to go mad. I used to try it all the time, I used to try and score from the halfway all the time. It doesn't always pay off, obviously, and but when it does, you know, it creates moments which you always think back on. David Beckham's goal against Wimbledon. It creates moments which people remember for a long time.
"The best players in the history of the game are the players who take risks. You look at Maradona, Pele, I didn't see, obviously, much of Pele, seen a little bit of Maradona through videos. You look at the best players, Messi, Ronaldo, they're not afraid to miss. Then you miss, and you go again, Harry Kane’s exactly the same. I always think the best players are the ones who are prepared to miss and will take that chance and more often not, you get that one which goes in and that's what's separates you."
