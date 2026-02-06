Getty/Instagram
Wayne Rooney's son Kai offered new £50,000-a-year contract by Man Utd after impressing in 'very strong' youth team
Kai Rooney has stepped up into Man Utd's U18 team
Kai, who is 16 years of age and can choose to finish his academic schooling this summer, is one of 14 prospects at Old Trafford that have been offered terms that will extend their association with a club that is famed for providing a first-team pathway to promising academy graduates.
The fabled ‘Busby Babes’ and ‘Class of 92’ have enjoyed considerable success with United at senior level - delivering top-flight titles and European Cup crowns. Kai Rooney is hoping to follow in illustrious footsteps alongside the likes of Jacey Carrick - the son of current interim head coach Michael.
Proud fathers Wayne and Michael were recently at Old Trafford to watch Kai make his bow in FA Youth Cup action. The left-footed forward stepped off the bench in that contest. He has caught the eye in a series of videos posted on social media that showcase his finishing prowess, while various trophies have already been collected with United.
When Man Utd contract must be signed by
According to The Sun, Kai - the eldest of Wayne’s four sons - has been offered “a formal one-year scholarship”. That agreement will eventually “switch to a three-year pro deal, which would see him on around £50,000-a-year with an annual signing-on fee”.
It is reported that the Rooney family are yet to make a decision on what to do next, but a source has told The Sun: “The group is very strong and the majority of the boys including Kai and Jacey have been offered deals. It means when they finish school they can go into full-time ‘football employment’ and then when they turn 17 are guaranteed a pro status. They still have a long way to go to make the grade, but they can be very proud that the club thinks they have a chance of making it.”
All of those offered terms by United have until July to sign the deals in question. They are under no obligation to do so and “could choose to move to another club”. Kai is, however, following the lead of his father - who remains the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer.
What Wayne has said about Kai's game
Wayne has said of his son’s exploits: “Kai got moved up to the under-18s squad for the Youth Cup and it was great to see him come on. It brought back memories of when I played in the Youth Cup for Everton. It was a proud moment and I’m delighted for him. Hopefully he continues that and he can have a good run with the team.”
He has also told The Overlap of another powerful forward in the Rooney family: “[He has] my physique, but he’ll be taller than me and he’s a goalscorer, he’s in the box, he sniffs chances out and that’s his game, so he’s doing OK. I think he’s showing potential and good signs.”
Wayne’s wife Coleen has previously revealed that Kai once sought to ensure that his dad stayed away from youth team fixtures, with the ex-England captain's presence considered to provide an unwelcome distraction.
Coleen said in 2024: “Kai told Wayne to stop coming to football games when he played grassroots tournaments and stuff because he used to get swarmed and he couldn’t even watch the game.
“How do you say to all of these kids, ‘Go away, I’m watching my son?’ Adults, it’s different, you could speak to them. So he just said, ‘Oh, Dad there’s no point you coming because you don’t even watch me play anyway.’ Which is sad, but it can’t be helped.”
Wayne & Coleen looking to keep Kai on track
In the same year, Kai said in a rare interview: “I’m trying to make a name for myself, not try and be my dad because I’m my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages. I’m just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month.”
Wayne - who scored 253 goals for United - and Coleen are eager to ensure that Kai avoids falling into the traps of fame and fortune, as he enjoys life on and off the field, with every effort being made to keep his promising football career on track.
