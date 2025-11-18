AFP
Was Wayne Rooney's conspiracy theory right?! Man City won first Premier League title thanks to strange situation as Man Utd denied glory by Sergio Aguero goal
Rooney questions QPR's approach
Rooney has always openly questioned whether QPR allowed City to win the game in question at the Etihad Stadium a little too easily. Roberto Mancini's team, who had hauled Manchester United back in during a rollercoaster title race up to that point, needed three points in their final match of the season to be sure of a first English league championship in 44 years. But QPR, who were fighting relegation, led 2-1 going into the final stages.
It meant that because United won their own fixture away at Sunderland, they finished their season as champions. But City were still playing and had enough time to turn things around, through Edin Dzeko and then Aguero. What has always rankled with Rooney is that QPR survived relegation, even in defeat, because of Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Stoke. He has implied that they may have already before the end of the game they were safe, although that has always been unclear.
"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals," Rooney said in 2022. "City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned – I find that strange. Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that, if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."
Dean adds weight to Rooney's claims
Speaking onThe Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet, Mike Dean gave his opinion on what happened that day. He was the referee for the game and considered it odd the way QPR surrendered possession so easily after City had got back level at 2-2 through Dzeko's equaliser.
"[City] make it 2-2, and [QPR] just kick it back and give it to them. And we [the match officials] were like, 'What's going on, why are they giving the ball back straightaway?' I said [that] in the ear piece. To kick off and give the ball straight back to them. Neil Swarbrick, the fourth official, said, 'Keep switched on, something is going to happen.'
"You just knew something was going to happen. You could just tell. What was strange about it, once QPR found out they were safe, Jamie Mackie was on the pitch celebrating while the game was still going on."
Rooney was also appearing on the show and cheekily added: "They had loads of ex-City players in there as well," referencing Shaun Wright-Phillips, Nedum Onuoha and Joey Barton in the QPR side – Barton had earlier been sent off for violent conduct.
Cisse denies foul play
QPR and former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse was seen celebrating with City players afterwards, but recently denied that had anything to do with wanting the club to win the title over United. He told FourFourTwothis year that it was only because close friend Samir Nasri was in the City team, combined with QPR's own survival.
"I was celebrating with Samir Nasri," he said. "I didn't celebrate with Mario Balotelli, Sergio Aguero or anybody else. I celebrated with my brother, Samir, who had been a friend of mine for 15 years.
"Manchester United lost the Premier League title because they dropped points throughout the season. It was nothing to do with me or QPR. What Rooney said isn't cool. He took out his frustrations on me. It's not my fault. If we had wanted Man City to win the league, would it not have been a little risky to have waited until the very last minute to let them score? We could have let them win 4–0 or 5–0 and gone home. But we played a strong team, the manager wanted to win that game. It wasn't our reserve team."
Man City still await Premier League charges verdict
Theoretically, United could still be retrospectively awarded the 2011-12 Premier League title. The season falls within the period of time for which City face at least 115 charges for alleged financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.
A verdict is still to be given on the case that has dragged on for years, with the long-awaited hearing concluding almost 12 months ago without any further updates. Nobody really knows what sanctions and punishments could be applied if City, who fiercely deny wrongdoing, are deemed guilty. But nothing, including titles being stripped, is off the table at this stage.
