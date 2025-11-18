Was Wayne Rooney's conspiracy theory right?! Man City won first Premier League title thanks to strange situation as Man Utd denied glory by Sergio Aguero goal

Rooney has always openly questioned whether QPR allowed City to win the game in question at the Etihad Stadium a little too easily. Roberto Mancini's team, who had hauled Manchester United back in during a rollercoaster title race up to that point, needed three points in their final match of the season to be sure of a first English league championship in 44 years. But QPR, who were fighting relegation, led 2-1 going into the final stages.

It meant that because United won their own fixture away at Sunderland, they finished their season as champions. But City were still playing and had enough time to turn things around, through Edin Dzeko and then Aguero. What has always rankled with Rooney is that QPR survived relegation, even in defeat, because of Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Stoke. He has implied that they may have already before the end of the game they were safe, although that has always been unclear.

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals," Rooney said in 2022. "City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned – I find that strange. Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that, if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."