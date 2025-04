This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: FC Dallas honor Maarten Paes with commemorative jersey marking 100 MLS starts Major League Soccer FC Dallas M. Paes The FC Dallas goalkeeper reached a significant career milestone, as club presents special commemorative jersey Dutch goalkeeper honored in pre-match ceremony

Commemorative jersey features Paes' name with "100" numbering

Milestone highlights goalkeeper's presence in FC Dallas lineup Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer MIA DAL Match preview