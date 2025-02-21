WATCH: Estevao Willian lives up to 'Messinho' nickname! Future Chelsea star proves Lionel Messi comparisons are accurate with sensational solo goal on Palmeiras farewell tour
Estevao Willian lived up to his 'Messinho' nickname as the future Chelsea star netted a sensational solo goal for Palmeiras against Botafogo.
- Palmeiras beat Botafogo 3-1
- Estevao opened scoring with stunning goal
- Will move to Chelsea after turning 18