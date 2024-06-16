'We want to remind the world that there is still a war going on' - Euro 2024 more than just a football tournament for Ukraine

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, much-coveted Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Giorgi Sudakov opens up on the horror of the war in his homeland

What does Euro 2024 mean to Ukraine? It's an obvious question for Giorgiy Sudakov - but such a difficult one for him to answer. "I'm not sure I can put it into words," he admits. It's easy to understand why it's such a struggle.

After all, it is now just under two-and-a-half years since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Sudakov was just 19 at the time and his wife was pregnant with their first child. "We were so scared," he tells GOAL. "But I understood that my wife and my daughter were depending on me.

"Family is the most important source of support, faith and inspiration. Everything I do and everything I achieve is for them, and because of them. So, I decided to get my entire family out of Kyiv. Once we made it to Lviv, after a few days, my wife and I started volunteering."

He has been doing what he can ever since.