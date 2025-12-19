AFP
'They vomit lies!' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta launches furious attack on Real Madrid with 'ethical and moral' claim
Laporta takes shot at Real Madrid yet again after Perez's latest comments
Relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks following a series of public exchanges between their respective presidents. Laporta and Perez, once aligned on key institutional issues, have repeatedly traded barbs, with the Negreira case acting as a central flashpoint.
Earlier in the week, Laporta had already criticised Real Madrid, accusing the club of suffering from what he termed "acute Barcelonaitis". That remark was framed as a response to Los Blancos’ renewed focus on Barcelona’s payments to former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, an issue that has continued to dominate headlines.
Laporta then doubled down during Barcelona’s Christmas event, using the platform to deliver an even stronger rebuke. Without naming Real Madrid directly, he made clear references to the club and its media output through RMTV, accusing them of orchestrating ongoing campaigns designed to damage Barcelona’s image and reputation.
- AFP
Laporta claims Real Madrid 'vomit lies' and 'intoxicate' football
Laporta’s comments were uncompromising as he addressed those he believes are targeting Barcelona. "I have to say that this dimension that we have reached also generates envy, and that these are managed very badly by those who, using bad arts, break all codes of conduct, ethical and moral, and not only sporting ones," he said.
He continued by directly alluding to Real Madrid and their television channel. "I suppose you know who I am referring to: those who are the architects of permanent smear campaigns against our shield and our essences. And we are not going to allow this," Laporta stated.
Laporta went even further, adding: "They are the same ones who confuse power with unenlightened despotism; those who practice cynicism and excessive arrogance; those who have a piece of television from which they vomit lies and intoxicate constantly and permanently."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- (C)Getty images
War between Clasico presidents continues
Laporta’s latest remarks represent a sharp change in tone compared to earlier in the year, when he had attempted to calm relations with Perez. At that stage, the Barcelona president suggested dialogue and restraint, but the continued references to the Negreira case appear to have pushed him into a more confrontational stance.
Up until early 2023, Barcelona and Real Madrid maintained relatively stable institutional relations, despite their fierce sporting rivalry. That balance shifted dramatically once the Negreira investigation became public, with Los Blancos later entering the legal proceedings and increasing public pressure through statements and media coverage.
Laporta believes the renewed attacks are not accidental. From Barcelona’s perspective, the president has framed them as part of a sustained effort to discredit the club’s history, values and recent sporting recovery; while Real Madrid continue to fall behind the Catalans despite their constant funding towards major players. Another reason for Los Blancos only bringing up the Negreira case this late into proceedings stems from Perez's fury towards Laporta after Barcelona left Real high and dry with the European Super League, making their way back to UEFA.
Complete breakdown between Barcelona and Real Madrid's relations
It remains to be seen whether Perez or any senior Real Madrid official will respond directly to Laporta’s latest outburst. With the Negreira case still ongoing and both clubs occupying prominent positions in Spanish football’s power structure, further exchanges appear likely. The breakdown of institutional cooperation between Spain’s two biggest clubs could also have wider implications for La Liga and Spanish football governance.
Advertisement