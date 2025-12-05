Getty Images Sport
'He does everything wrong' - Virgil van Dijk branded a 'coward' by former Premier League star in brutal rant
Liverpool continue to struggle for form
Liverpool were buoyed only slightly by last weekend’s narrow win over West Ham, but produced another flat and fractured first half that left supporters restless. Their creativity was limited, the tempo was sluggish, and the home side struggled to threaten a Sunderland team that have been regularly punching above their weight this season to find themselves within touching distance of the top four. The visitors arrived brimming with confidence and struck the woodwork twice before the interval through Trai Hume and Omar Alderete. The warning shots were not heeded. Sunderland capitalised shortly after the restart when Chemsdine Talbi was afforded the freedom of Anfield’s penalty arc. The midfielder took aim, and his effort clipped the retreating Van Dijk before curling into the far corner. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s attack drifted between laboured and predictable, and Sunderland’s organised defensive line appeared increasingly comfortable as the match wore on. But fortune intervened for the hosts when Florian Wirtz slalomed into the box and toe-poked a scuffed attempt that ricocheted cruelly off Nordi Mukiele, looping over the goalkeeper for an own goal that spared Liverpool from another defeat.
Van Dijk’s season under the microscope
Van Dijk has never hesitated to call out mediocrity. After the damaging home loss to Nottingham Forest last month, he admitted that Liverpool had become "a mess", urging teammates and himself to take accountability. Ibrahima Konate and new left-back Milos Kerkez have absorbed most of the media pressure in recent weeks. Even Van Dijk’s bizarre concession of a penalty in the subsequent defeat to PSV Eindhoven failed to ignite widespread condemnation. That equilibrium was shattered on Wednesday night when ESPN pundit Burley ripped into the Liverpool skipper in a withering outburst.
He said: "I’m fed up sitting here and (listening to people saying) ‘it’s Mo Salah not playing well, Florian Wirtz can’t find his feet, Alexander Isak, Ekitike, the midfield's dynamic has changed’. He (Van Dijk) is the barometer of what is wrong this year. He is supposed to be the leader. All he has done all season is throw Kerkez under the bus, (and) throw his arms up in the air. He is making as many mistakes as any other player. Every game, you could watch him and go … ‘what’s he doing?’."
Van Dijk's time to take ownership of his mistakes
Burley reserved his harshest indictment for Van Dijk’s defending in the build-up to Talbi’s strike. He continued by accusing Van Dijk of scapegoating teammates rather than taking ownership.
"He does everything wrong. Pass, doesn’t close it down and turns his back like a coward," he said. "It’s just absolutely crazy. He (Van Dijk) seems to be coming out of it relatively unscathed, and it is everybody else’s fault. But for me, at the back, he has been as bad as anybody else. And I think that goal and the way that he refused to close it down and the fact that he turned his back is the epitome of his performances this season."
Title defence hanging by a thread
The draw leaves Liverpool 11 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, a gulf that looks monumental given the inconsistencies that have plagued Slot’s team. Six defeats in the Premier League already tell the story of a squad that has struggled to find rhythm or resilience. Injuries, tactical reshuffles and a lack of fluency in key areas have played their part, but Wednesday’s setback reinforced a more worrying pattern that Liverpool are repeatedly failing to impose themselves in matches they once dominated with authority.
The road ahead offers little respite. Slot takes his side to Elland Road on Saturday evening, where a buoyant Leeds United await. Daniel Farke’s team stunned Chelsea in midweek and will be relishing the prospect of meeting a Liverpool side visibly short of confidence. They snapped their four-match losing streak, and the three points took them back to safety. Another victory will definitely provide them with some breathing space in the relegation battle.
