Iker Casillas Claudia BavelGetty/Instagram
Gill Clark

'Violation of my honour!' - Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas responds to ex-porn star Claudia Bavel calling him a 'better footballer than lover' & 'stingy' partner in emotional statement

Real MadridLaLigaShowbiz

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has hit back at ex-porn star Claudia Bavel's recent claims in an emotional statement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Casillas has been romantically linked with Bavel
  • Ex-porn star hits out at former Madrid star on TV
  • Casillas reacts in lengthy statement
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match