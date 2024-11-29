Gareth Bale Vinicius Junior Kylian MbappeGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Vinicius Jr snubbed AGAIN! Gareth Bale risks upsetting Real Madrid fans with pick for La Liga award - but backs Kylian Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or despite tough start

G. BaleVinicius JuniorK. MbappeReal MadridLaLiga

Gareth Bale is backing Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior next year.

  • Bale pitchside for Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • Asked to name award winners for next year
  • Favoured Mbappe instead of Vini Jr for Ballon d'Or
