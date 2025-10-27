Vinicius Jr ‘seriously considering’ leaving Real Madrid after Clasico chaos unless Xabi Alonso makes key change

In a fiery encounter between the two Spanish giants, with a brawl erupting between both sets of players after full time, Vinicius contributed to the tension following his reaction to being withdrawn after 72 minutes. Ranting as he headed towards the touchline, the 25-year-old is believed to have shouted ”Always me” towards Alonso, before saying "I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Vinicius then stormed down the tunnel, only to return several minutes later as league leaders Real secured a precious three points which saw them move five clear of Barcelona in La Liga. He was then involved in the post-match fracas which took place after the final whistle, arguing with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who was at the centre of the scuffle.