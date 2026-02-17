Vinicius Jr goal celebration sparks 10-MINUTE delay as Real Madrid superstar accuses Benfica player of racism in Champions League play-off

After he had whipped a brilliant finish beyond the goalkeeper, Benfica's players and fans were angered by Vinicius' protracted celebrations by the corner flag. He was confronted by the hosts' Nicolas Otamendi while his team-mates became embroiled in separate shoving matches as they tried to protect his team-mates.

Just when it seemed as though the flashpoint had died down as the two sides prepared to restart the game, Vinicius ran over to the referee to report something that rival winger Prestianni had said to him, and the referee stopped play for the racism protocol. In the meantime, Vinicius sat down on the Real Madrid bench refusing to play on.

The game eventually resumed, but only after a 10-minute delay, with a member of Benfica's backroom staff also shown a red card amid various skirmishes all over the pitch, with the Aguias' head coach Jose Mourinho also involved.