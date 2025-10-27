'Get out, man, get out' - Vinicius Jr blasted for 'whining all the time' and 'insulting' Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid win El Clasico

Former France international Dugarry did not hold back in his criticism of Vinicius after the match. Speaking on RMC Sport’s Rothen s'enflamme, Dugarry blasted the Brazilian’s attitude and suggested his behaviour was disrespectful to both his teammates and coach. He said: “I loved Mbappe's game, I loved his attitude, I loved his behaviour, unlike Vinicius, who is just unbearable. He's always whining, he's always crying at the referee, at the opponents, and as soon as he does something good, even though he's lost four before (El Clasicos), he harangues the crowd as if he were in an arena. He's unbearable now, he insults his coach. That's it, I think it's… You can be disappointed to go out with your head down, grumbling, but this is going too far.”

Dugarry continued, “Insulting your coach like he did. ‘I'm going to leave’, but your performances, they're not even up to scratch. Have you ever asked yourself the question that if the coach doesn't play you, it's because your performances aren't at the level of the clash? He's still good, and he's waiting for a reaction from you. That's the reaction you're giving? He annoys me. He's always whining. He's always crying. He's always asking for something.”

And the Frenchman concluded,"Get out, man, get out. Your performances are not up to scratch. He annoys me, he whines all the time, he's always asking for something. He's still a long way from his level of recent seasons. He needs to reassess himself. He's a future Ballon d'Or winner, a leader of Brazil, one of Real Madrid's best. He needs to show something else if he wants to be at the same level. Florentino Pérez will get rid of him."