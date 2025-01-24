David BeckhamGetty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: ‘Who is other David?’ - Beckham searches for ‘twin’ that was ‘left in America’ as Man Utd legend & Inter Miami co-owner stars in 2025 Super Bowl advert

D. BeckhamMajor League SoccerManchester UnitedInter Miami CF

David Beckham is searching for a “twin” that was “left in America” as the Manchester United icon and Inter Miami co-owner stars in Super Bowl advert.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ex-England captain working with Messi in Florida
  • Works with several brands away from football
  • Countdown on to Super Bowl LIX on February 9
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱