VIDEO: Robert Sanchez berates booing Chelsea fans at half-time before Blues complete stunning comeback against West Ham

Rosenior orchestrated a historic turnaround as his half-time substitutions inspired Chelsea to a 3-2 comeback victory after decisive triple change, introducing Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana. The impact was immediate. Fofana's energetic run and cross allowed fellow Pedro to pull one back in the 57th minute. Momentum shifted entirely, and by the 70th minute, Cucurella headed home the equaliser from close range. The comeback was completed in the second minute of stoppage time when Pedro turned provider, teeing up Enzo Fernandez for a dramatic winner.

Rosenior told the BBC after the match: "My biggest learning is there's a spirit and a fight and a resilience in this group that I really, really like. I've demanded that from the first day of stepping in. We haven't had many training sessions, but we've spoken about reacting positively to setbacks. We've spoken about reactions to losing the ball, pressing, energy, intensity. All of that was there in the second half, which wasn't there in the first half. I don't put that just down to the changes I made."