VIDEO: Real Madrid's comedy of errors! Antonio Rudiger & Raul Asencio BOTH make catastrophic mistakes to gift PSG early two-goal lead in Club World Cup semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a blistering first-half performance to seize control of their Club World Cup semi-final clash against Real Madrid, racing into a 3-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday evening. Luis Enrique's side came out firing in front of a packed crowd, exposing a disorganised Madrid backline to score three unanswered goals in what was the most chaotic opening half of the Xabi Alonso era.

Find themselves trailing 3-0 to PSG

