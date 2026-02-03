VIDEO: Nani picks Marcus Rashford over Bukayo Saka as ex-Man Utd winger chooses between Lamine Yamal & Jude Bellingham in battle of football's most exciting attackers

In a 'winner stays on' style video game with Goal, Nani was presented with a series of head-to-head matchups involving the world's most exciting attacking talents. The first tricky decision came when asked to pick between his former club's number 10, Rashford, currently shining on loan at Barcelona, and Arsenal's Saka.

Staying loyal to his Red Devils roots, the 37-year-old opted for the United forward. It was a show of faith in the Englishman, with whom he shares the experience of carrying the creative burden at Old Trafford. He then progressed through the early rounds, selecting Antoine Semenyo, who recently left Bournemouth for Manchester City, over Athletic Club star Nico Williams and Bellingham over Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.