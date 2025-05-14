Maya Jama Ruben Dias MTV EMA 2024Getty/GOAL
Adam Drury

VIDEO: 'Give them a f*cking show' - Maya Jama and Ruben Dias document paparazzi chase following romantic meal as Man City star makes first official appearance on Love Island presenter's Instagram

R. DiasShowbizManchester City

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias filmed themselves being chased by paparazzi after heading out for a romantic meal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maya Jama films paparazzi chase
  • Films incident alongside Ruben Dias
  • Man City star makers first appearance on her Instagram
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match