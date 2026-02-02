VIDEO: Liverpool lean into Hugo Ekitike comparisons with legendary striker Fernando Torres after eerily familiar goal against Newcastle

The Reds produced a dominant display to dispatch Newcastle at Anfield, with Ekitike netting a clinical brace to take his tally to 15 for the season in all competitions. However, it was his second goal that had the Kop murmuring in recognition.

Racing onto a through ball in the inside-left channel, Ekitike utilised his blistering pace to leave the Newcastle defence trailing before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper with an impudent toe-poke finish. The goal was practically a frame-by-frame recreation of Fernando Torres’ first-ever Liverpool goal against Chelsea in 2007, a strike that announced ‘El Nino’ to the Premier League.

The similarities were not lost on the club’s media team. In the aftermath of the victory, Liverpool’s official social media account fanned the flames of the comparison, posting a side-by-side video of the two goals. The clip highlights the identical nature of the runs, the body shape, and that trademark finish that defined Torres’ explosive debut season at the club.