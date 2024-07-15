VIDEO: Lionel Messi's ankle swells to the size of a golf ball as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar is brought to tears by injury in Copa America final against Colombia
Lionel Messi’s ankle swelled to the size of a golf ball after suffering an unfortunate injury that left him in tears during the Copa America final.
- All-time great rolled his ankle on Miami pitch
- Strapped up with ice pack on the sidelines
- Eventually lifted trophy No.45 of his career