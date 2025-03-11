FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-BENFICAAFP
VIDEO: Lamine Yamal, what have you done?! Teenage sensation provides ridiculous assist for Raphinha before scoring stunner of his own as Barcelona march towards Champions League quarter-finals

Lamine Yamal set up Raphinha with a ridiculous assist and went on to score a stunner himself during Barcelona's Champions League clash with Benfica

  • Yamal in sensational form against Benfica
  • Assisted & scored in the last-16 tie
  • Set UCL record with his two goal contributions
