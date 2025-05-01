VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's dad rips off his jacket to reveal his son's shirt as he goes absolutely berserk celebrating Barcelona superstar's goal in Champions League draw with Inter
Lamine Yamal's father found himself on cloud nine after his son produced a moment of pure wizardry to score Barcelona's first goal against Inter.
- Yamal produced a world-class finish
- Barca star's father went crazy while celebrating in the stands
- First leg between Barca and Inter finished in a 3-3 draw