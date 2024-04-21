Jude BellinghamGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham settles El Clasico again! England star scores brilliant 91st-minute winner as Real Madrid take giant step towards La Liga title with massive victory over Barcelona

Jude BellinghamReal MadridBarcelonaReal Madrid vs BarcelonaLaLiga

Jude Bellingham scored his second injury-time winner against Barcelona this season to secure Real Madrid another thrilling El Clasico win.

  • Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2
  • Bellingham scores 91st-minute winner
  • Los Blancos near La Liga title

