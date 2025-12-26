VIDEO: 'Our Gareth Bale' - Man Utd fans stunned as Patrick Dorgu brilliantly gets off the mark with rasping volley against Newcastle

Manchester United fans were left in awe at Patrick Dorgu after the youngster scored his first goal for the club with a brilliant volley against Newcastle United. The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils last January but hasn't quite hit the heights many would have hoped at Old Trafford. But he achieved lift-off at United with a terrific strike against the Magpies on Boxing Day.