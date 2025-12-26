+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richie Mills

VIDEO: 'Our Gareth Bale' - Man Utd fans stunned as Patrick Dorgu brilliantly gets off the mark with rasping volley against Newcastle

Manchester United fans were left in awe at Patrick Dorgu after the youngster scored his first goal for the club with a brilliant volley against Newcastle United. The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils last January but hasn't quite hit the heights many would have hoped at Old Trafford. But he achieved lift-off at United with a terrific strike against the Magpies on Boxing Day.

  • Dorgu's moment of magic

    After a fairly lukewarm start from United, where Newcastle looked more likely to break the deadlock, former Lecce star Dorgu pounced on a subpar clearance from Diogo Dalot's long throw before rifling in a 15-yard volley in the 24th minute. Naturally, Red Devils fans flooded social media to praise the Denmark international, who was playing in a less-than-familiar role as a right winger. One supporter even likened him to former Tottenham and Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale.

  • Watch the clip

    More to follow.

